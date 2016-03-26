Kyrie Irving to sit out Cavs' game at Knicks to rest

NEW YORK (AP) - Kyrie Irving will miss Cleveland's game against the New York Knicks to rest.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said the point guard would sit out at the team's morning shootaround Saturday. He also says Mo Williams could return from a left knee injury but a decision wouldn't be made until after the guard warmed up.

Lue recently said he would try to find opportunities for players to rest before the playoffs with the Cavs having already wrapped up the Central Division title. Irving has played in 46 games, all starts, since returning from a broken kneecap sustained during last year's NBA Finals.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.