Fatal single car crash in Rice Township

A female was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash on CR 141 in Rice Township Friday night.

Violet Schieferstein of Garfield Heights was driving a 2002 Ford Escort. The Ford failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Officials say it does not appear she was wearing her safety belt and alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.

Assisting at the scene were the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Department and the Lindsey Volunteer Fire and EMS.

