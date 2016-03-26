Fatal single car crash in Rice Township - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fatal single car crash in Rice Township

RICE TOWNSHIP, OH -

A female was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash on CR 141 in Rice Township Friday night. 

Violet Schieferstein  of Garfield Heights was driving a 2002 Ford Escort. The Ford failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. 

Officials say it does not appear she was wearing her safety belt and alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor. 

Assisting at the scene were the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Department and the Lindsey Volunteer Fire and EMS.

