Volunteers clean up to beautify city for RNC

Rotary Club of Cleveland volunteers spent the day cleaning along the tracks of the RTA, in preparation for July's Republican National Convention.

On the RTA Red Line near downtown, there was no train Saturday, just a lot of pain -- painstaking hard work being done by volunteers. Whether it was cleaning up trash or digging to plant flowers, there was plenty of work to do.

"Rotary Club of Cleveland has been doing this for about 40 years now," said Lennie Stover, founder and project coordinator of the Red Line Greenway Project.

With the tracks closed, RTA also used the opportunity to do some maintenance on the West 25th Street Station.

This year, instead of cleaning up just one side of the tracks, where the Rotary Club proudly displays its signs, they cleaned both sides.

Neighbors say it showcases the best side of Cleveland: its people and volunteers.

Volunteer Emily Bacha lives in Ohio City.

"I appreciate the opportunity to help out in my own backyard," said Bacha.

However, it was not just Clevelanders who pitched in. The Kautzman family, of Bainbridge, drove in to join the effort.

"It sounded like a good opportunity to expose the kids to some service," said Mark Kautzman.

Their service will be what RNC visitors see when they get their first glimpse of downtown Cleveland.

"We want them to be impressed. This is their first view of downtown Cleveland and we want it to be a good impression," said Stover.

