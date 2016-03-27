Fatal car crash in Richland County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one car fatal crash that occurred in Richland County (Source: Raycom Media)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one car fatal crash that occurred in Richland County.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning.

Omar Delapaz, 21, of Willard Ohio was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pick up and was traveling northbound on SR 61 near Dinninger Rd.

Delapaz failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the left side of the road striking the ditch and embankment before the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top.

Delapaz died from his injuries at the Morrow County hospital.

Richland County Sheriff department, Plymouth Twp. Fire and EMS, Plymouth Police Department and Med-flight assisted at the scene.

Speed is believed to be the contributing circumstance to the crash. Mr. Delapaz was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

