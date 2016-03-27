From the Land: Healthy Deviled Eggs

Chef Terry's Healthy Deviled Eggs

Peel eggs and separated from Egg Yolks from the whites.

In a food processor put:

12 egg yolks

A Lime

1 or 2 Avocados

Salt & Pepper

Garlic Powder

Chile Powder

-Blend well.

Take a plastic bag and clip a 1/4" off the corner. Spoon the Yolk mixture in the plastic bag and slowly pipe the yolk mixture onto the egg white in a zig-zag motion. Finish the eggs with a dusting of paprika

Enjoy!

