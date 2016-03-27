Tradition Continues: Volunteers serve 9,000 Easter meals at St. Augustine

Johnny Hardin, left, was homeless once, but is getting back on his feet, thanks to the help of others. (Source: WOIO)

The line stretched out the door at the church on West 14th Street. People were served Easter meals by the hundreds. (Source: WOIO)

St. Augustine Hunger Center and Parish in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood provided Easter meals for about 9,000 people this year.

For many, these hot meals were deeply appreciated. Some people would go hungry without them.

The line stretched out the door at the church on West 14th Street. People came in by the hundreds to enjoy a hot meal on Easter Sunday.

“I want to thank St. Augustine and the community here. This means a lot to me,” said Tony Brown. “Without them, I don't know where I'd be eating this morning.”

This is the 42nd year the church has given away free meals to the homeless and people in need.

Johnny Hardin knows what it feels like to be homeless.

“I feel like I'm in paradise right now, because I'm with all of my friends. I used to be homeless, homeless. But thanks to the grace of God, I got a place now,” Hardin said.

Shear Dabney is still struggling to find a home.

“You want to work, but if you don't have a stable place to sleep, you can't find a stable job. But from a challenge, you make something good. It's about having faith and not giving up,” she said.

Volunteers packed the church to serve meals with a smile. Easter dinner came complete with ham, green beans, potato salad and dessert.

They say they come to St. Augustine to give back. Easter Sunday reminds them it truly is better to give than receive.

“There's been times where I've needed help and other people help me. It's just a way of, we're supposed to help each other,” said volunteer Ralph Hunt.

Hardin says help from others pulled him through the tough times.

“Sometimes we have to suffer to be grateful for better things,” he said.

