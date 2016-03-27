2 hospitalized after charter bus transporting students rolls

Akron Police are investigating after a bus rolled near South High Street and Selle Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say GoBus was traveling from Cleveland to Athens.

The driver claims a mechanical error caused him to lose control, striking a curb and flipping the bus onto its side.

"He was trying to turn left. The wheel wouldn't go left. We kept going right. We went up that ramp over there, started to tilt. I did the same thing he did, grabbed onto the seat and just held on," said passenger Tyson Shields.

"We felt the bus bounce. I reached over, I grabbed a hold of my seat and next thing I know is, there's a baby laying underneath below me," described passenger Michael Green.

Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were eight people on board at the time of the accident, including the driver.

