Update: Discarded cigarette destroys two Eastlake homes

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) -

Two homes were destroyed in a fire that has now been ruled accidental. Officials believe that a discarded cigarette was the cause. 

The fire started at 135 Traymore Boulevard in Eastlake and soon spread to the neighbors house and onto the car. 

No people were injured but two family boxers were killed. 

Both families have been displaced with the Red Cross assisting their needs. 

Units from Mentor, Willowick, Wickliffe, Kirtland and Concord Township responded. 

