Convicted murderer escapes from OH prison

A convicted murderer has escaped from a prison in Nelsonville.

John Modie, originally convicted in Cuyahoga County, is serving an 18-years to life sentence for murdering a Cleveland woman in 2002. Modie beat 26-year-old Ucianna Ortiz to death and dumped her body outside the old Hugo Boss Factory off I-90. He is also serving time for robbery and escape.

Authorities say he broke out of the Hocking Unit of the Southeastern Correctional Complex in Nelsonville around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Modie is a white male, 58, 6’ 4” tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has gray hair and a gray mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatshirt and blue pants.

Considering the storms that passed throughout the night authorities suspect the escapee may seek shelter.

Police say Modie has some family ties to Washington County, Ohio.

Nelsonville is located about four hours south of Cleveland.

If you see him, police are asking resident to please avoid contact because Modie should be considered dangerous. To report suspicious activity or persons, please call the Athens post at (740) 593-6611 or you can call #677 on a mobile device.

