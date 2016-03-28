Man struck, killed by car while pulling dead deer from road

A man was struck and killed early Monday morning while trying to pull a dead deer from an entrance ramp in Akron.

Randall R. Seaver, 58, of Manchester Road in New Franklin had just struck a deer while driving on the eastbound entrance ramp to state Route 224, according to Akron police. Seaver stopped his SUV and was attempting to clear the roadway for fellow drivers when he was hit by a Jeep Liberty entering the highway.

Seaver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly accident happened on Rt. 224 near the South Main Street on-ramp around 6 a.m. and officials shut down two of the travel lanes while they reconstructed the accident scene.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

