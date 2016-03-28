Ohio Gov. Kasich to campaign in Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) plans to campaign in Wisconsin ahead of that Midwestern state's April 5 Republican presidential primary.

He has scheduled town hall events in La Crosse and Madison on Monday, and has another one planned Tuesday in Waukesha. His campaigns he will be in Milwaukee this Friday for a Republican Party event there.

Kasich continues to dismiss calls by some Republicans for him to drop out of the race. He hopes to win the nomination at a contested July national GOP convention in Cleveland.

He said in an NBC "Meet the Press" interview over the weekend that Republicans should unite behind him because polls indicate he has the best chance of beating Democrat Hillary Clinton in a general election race.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.