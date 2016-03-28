ID's released, 2 killed in early Saturday morning crash

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a serious overnight crash that killed two people and sent several people to area hospitals.

Two dead, several transported to hospitals after Saturday's crash. (Source: WOIO)

The names of the victims in the deadly accident on March 26, 2016 at East 103rd and St. Clair have been released.

Brandon Garnett, 28, of Cleveland was pronounced dead the scene. Tyra S. Lyons, 26 of, also of Cleveland, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where she died.

At least three others were injured.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

