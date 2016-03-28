Youngstown Mayor and former Auditor get probation for corruption

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Youngstown Mayor John McNally and Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in connection with the purchase of Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Youngstown Mayor John McNally, Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino and Youngstown attorney Martin Yavorcik pled not guilty to more that 70 charges including corruption, perjury and bribery.

Attorney Martin Yavorcik pled not guilty in Cuyahoga Common Pleas court. He will be sentenced in April. (Source: WOIO)

Auditor Michael Sciortino will be sentenced Monday in Cuyahoga Common Pleas court. (Source: WOIO)

Mayor John McNally scehduled to be sentenced in Cuyahoga Common Pleas court. (Source: WOIO)

Youngstown Mayor John McNally and Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino were sentenced Monday in a Cuyaghoga County courtroom.

McNally and Sciortino were indicted and plead guilty to several corruption charges in 2014.

Both received probation for their roles in the building purchasing scheme.

The charges, spelled out in a 67-page indictment, stem from their involvement in the sale/purchase of the Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Youngstown attorney Martin Yavorcik also pled not guilty to more that 70 charges including corruption, perjury and bribery. He will be sentenced sometime next month.

