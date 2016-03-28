Youngstown Mayor and former Auditor get probation for corruption - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Youngstown Mayor and former Auditor get probation for corruption

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Youngstown Mayor John McNally and Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino were sentenced Monday in a Cuyaghoga County courtroom.

McNally and Sciortino were indicted and plead guilty to several corruption charges in 2014.

Both received probation for their roles in the building purchasing scheme.

The charges, spelled out in a 67-page indictment, stem from their involvement in the sale/purchase of the Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Youngstown attorney Martin Yavorcik also pled not guilty to more that 70 charges including corruption, perjury and bribery. He will be sentenced sometime next month.

