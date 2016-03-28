Judge cites troubling trend of child abandonment as contributing to death of 3 teens

Three people are dead after stolen SUV crashed early Saturday morning. Cleveland Police say accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at E. 117 and Kinsman Rd.

Father of one of the victims gives statement at sentencing. (Source: WOIO)

Thomas Smith will spend the next 25 years in prison for a stolen car crash that took the lives of three teens riding with him and seriously injured four others.

It began last May at about 11:30 p.m. when a man left his car to go into a convenience store. A young man stole it and he and seven others were off on a joy ride. It ended about 5 hours later with a pot-fused crash that took out a telephone pole and a brick wall. It also snuffed out three lives.

Diamond Williams, 17, of Warrensville Heights, Damond G. Lawrence, 19, of Maple Heights and 13-year-old Demonta Wilson, also of Maple Heights were killed. The five others, including Smith was injured.

Smith said nothing in a courtroom at times ringed by as many as eight security guards, refusing to even make eye contact with his victim's family members, some angry. At one point Judge Daniel Gaul cautioned "Hey my man, if you want to speak you're going to be escorted from the court." The man left.

"I had a good son," Demonta Wilson's mother Tanya told the judge. "He was only 13 and now I have to go to a grave site to visit my son."

The mother of another victim scolded "Look up man, he's gotta look up."

The sentencing took a turn after the statements by the victim's families in court. Judge Gaul looked beyond the punishment and spoke to a troubling root cause of crime he is seeing more and more often.

He noted that there was no father, no mother of Smith in court, only a couple of distant relatives. None spoke on his behalf.

As a boy he was kicked out of his mothers home at 10 when she got a new boyfriend. He lived on the streets.

Judge Gaul didn't dismiss his conduct, but vented, saying "You would like to think the mother and father would get involved and say 'wow he's getting into trouble at school.' "

The judge read from statements Smith made to investigators quoting "He stated 'I don't care about them because they don't care about me.' "

"So if you're asking yourself why we're here today, it's largely because of this criminal neglect on the part of the family of this kid right here," Judge Gaul concluded.

