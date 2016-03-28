Bold thief robs Portage County drive-thru

Portage County Sheriff's are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery from Friday, March 25, 2016.

According to the report, the man walked into the Detour Drive Thru located at 6869 SR 303 in Freedom Township, confronted the clerk, pulled out a gun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

Once he got the cash, he then walked outside and got into a vehicle and headed eastbound on SR 303.

The clerk was not harmed during the incident.

The suspect, who was not wearing a mask, is described as a white man, 40-to-50 years old, 6’ 00” and weigh 175 lbs. He has long brown hair with a pony tail, a goatee and he was wearing glasses.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, green army jacket with a hood. His jacket had an orange liner and under the jacket he was wearing a blue shirt. Police say he had on blue jean pants and was wearing white tennis shoes.

The getaway vehicle is silver and either a late model Pontiac Vibe or Pontiac Torrent.

Anyone who has information about the identity of this suspect or robbery is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100 /EXT. 0.

