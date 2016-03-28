National Pancake Day, IHOP for charity results

Free pancakes at IHOP restaurants for National Pancake Day on Tuesday! Enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes-and help raise money for charity. More than 1,500 IHOP restaurants in the United

Free pancakes at IHOP restaurants for National Pancake Day on Tuesday! Enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes-and help raise money for charity. More than 1,500 IHOP restaurants in the United

This year's National Pancake Day at IHOP restaurants was a success!



Earlier this month, participating IHOP restaurants gave guests one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. In return, they asked that guests give a voluntary donation for Akron Children's Hospital & Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

The goal was to reach was $3.5 million -- well the results are in and IHOP is proud to announce that through the generosity of its franchisees and guests, they were able to raise $3.9 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.