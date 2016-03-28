National Pancake Day, IHOP for charity results - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

This year's National Pancake Day at IHOP restaurants was a success!

Earlier this month, participating IHOP restaurants gave guests one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. In return, they asked that guests give a voluntary donation for Akron Children's Hospital & Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

The goal was to reach was $3.5 million -- well the results are in and IHOP is proud to announce that through the generosity of its franchisees and guests, they were able to raise $3.9 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.  

