Crocker Park explosion cause 'undetermined,' not criminal

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's office hasn't determined the cause of the propane tank explosion, but has said it wasn't criminal. (Source: WOIO)

The state fire marshal has determined that nothing criminal happened to cause a propane tank explosion and fireball at Crocker Park earlier this month.

According to Bill Krugh, spokesperson for the Ohio State Fire Marshal, the cause of the explosion is “undetermined.” The state fire marshal’s office has completed its investigation.

No one was injured in the fire and explosion that shook Crocker Park shopping center on March 10. Officials said the fire was in the new construction area, near Trader Joe's. Two 1,000-pound propane tanks caught fire and exploded just before 10:30 a.m.

A safety inspector, who did not investigate the blast, told Cleveland 19 it appeared from videos he saw that a propane tank may have been leaking and was somehow ignited. He said he thinks the heat of the fire made the liquid propane in the tanks boil, and when the heat eventually hit the vaporized gas in the tank, it caused an explosion, or what’s called a Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion (BLEVE).

The state fire marshal’s office said that everything is now up to insurance companies involved.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.