FOW: Carlos Garcia-Toro

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Carlos Garcia-Toro.

Garcia-Toro is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cleveland Police Department for homicide.

According to Cleveland Police, Garcia-Toro is believed to be the suspect from a shooting which took place on March 9. The shooting, which took place in the 3100 block of West 43rd St., left Jose Reyes dead and a 15-year-old boy injured.

Garcia-Toro is a 25 year old white male standing approximately 6’00” and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos across on his neck.

Garcia-Toro has ties to the east and west sides of Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to Carlos Garcia-Toro AKA Peter Marquez Marquez, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411)

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

