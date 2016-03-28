Akron Police Officer shoots man who attacks Humane Society Officer

Akron police officer shoots man who came at him with a knife. (Source: WOIO)

An Akron police officer shot and wounded a man Monday.

Around 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a call for help from a Humane Society Officer in the 2100 block of 18th Street SW.

Police say the Humane Society Officer had pulled his van over to the side of the road to make a phone call. While he was making his call, a 33-year-old male approached the driver's door of the van with a shovel in his hand. The Humane Society Officer opened the van door and asked the male if he needed anything the male started swing the shovel at him.

The male then pulled out a knife and cut the Humane Society Officer on the face, head and arm.

"The Humane Society Officer was then stabbed. The subject had a knife in his hand. Picked up a set of dumbbells in the front yard and threw it busting the front windshield of his vehicle," Lt. Rick Edwards with the Akron Police Department said.

The officer then called police for help.

A responding officer attempted to deescalate the situation by commanding the suspect to drop the knife.

The suspect refused and attempted to come towards the officer with a knife in his hand. The officer then tased the suspect. The taser had no effect and the suspect continued to come at the officer with the knife. The officer fired several shots, striking the suspect in the lower abdomen.

The suspect was taken into custody. He does have known mental or emotional issues.

No charges have been filed at this time as the shooting remains under investigation.

