Maple Heights man arrested for extorting woman for money and sex

A Maple Heights man was arrested last week after allegedly extorting a woman through social media.

Dashawn Goins, 37, was taken into custody Thursday by Summit County Sheriff's Office after arriving at a place Goins thought he was meeting the alleged victim at.

Authorities claim Goins demanded specific sex acts and/or $800 from the victim, threatening to notify her friends and family about pornographic photos of her located on an existing website if she didn't comply. The woman contacted the sheriff's office.

They arrested Goins after he demanded they meet up in Northfield Center Township.

Goins was charged with extortion, booked into Summit County Jail and could face further charges.

