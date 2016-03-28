LeBron to sit out against Rockets, resting for playoffs

By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James will sit out Tuesday's game against Houston to get some extra rest as the Cavaliers begin gearing up for the NBA playoffs.

James kept his schedule secret on Monday, deferring to coach Tyronn Lue, who then divulged that he will rest his superstar against the Rockets.

The Cavs played Saturday, and with no game until Thursday, James will have four consecutive days to relax. The 31-year-old has sat out three previous games this season.

James was named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the 52nd time in his career. He averaged 29 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists as the Cavs went 3-1 and maintained their lead over Toronto for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

James capped his week with a triple-double - 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists - in a win over New York.

