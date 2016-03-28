Man breaks into Family Dollar store on Easter

Akron Police are looking for this suspect, who broke into a Family Dollar store on Sunday. (Source: Akron Police)

A man decided to celebrate Easter by ransacking a Family Dollar store in Akron.

The suspect, a white male between 20 and 30 years old, used a piece of concrete to break out the front door of the store shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, according to Akron Police. He then entered and stole diapers and other miscellaneous items before fleeing.

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a yellow Adidas emblem on the front and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police at (330) 375-2552.

