NAACP writes letter to Cleveland's leaders asking for RNC direction

People from all over Cleveland -- "judges, police officials, people in the courthouse" -- are going to Michael Nelson about what they're supposed to do during the week of the Republican National Convention.

"We don't know," the president of the Cleveland NAACP responds.

So Nelson and the NAACP penned an open letter to Cleveland's Mayor, Chief of Police, Cuyahoga County executives, sheriff and two police unions, asking what they plan to do to keep Cleveland safe during the RNC.

With an estimated 50,000 conventioneers, plus visitors, protesters, law enforcement and media from all over the world expected in Cleveland in July, community leaders are clamoring for details on how the city is preparing. Add in a petition to allow open carrying of weapons in the convention and promises of a riot if Donald Trump doesn't win the Republican nomination, and anxiety is rising by the day.

"They can carry M4 carbines, AK-47s, ARA-15s, shotguns and every other form of legal weapon," Nelson said Monday. "Mix that in with the extremely contentious climate of this convention, and we are in for something that is unprecedented in this convention."

Nelson's association doesn't want the sensitive details. They, and many others, just want to hear a statement to the community "in order for them to avoid unnecessary encounters with people who don't necessarily agree with their perspective on guns."

Citizens can rest easy about the fear of guns inside the convention, as the U.S. Secret Service has said that no matter how many sign the petition, no guns will be allowed inside Quicken Loans Arena.

Now they're just waiting on a statement from the leaders of their city.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.