Scam Alert: Man poses as a cop

The Medina Township Police Department posted on their Facebook page warning people of a scam.

"It has come to our attention that someone is posing as one of our officers and making phone calls to get personal information. If you receive a call from a male stating he is Sgt. Todd Zieja, Do not give him your personal information at this time."

Police encourage you to call their dispatch non emergency line, 330-723-5191 to verify whether or not the call was actually made by Sgt. Zieja.

Anyone with information on who is making the fraudulent calls, please contact their office at 330-723-1408.

