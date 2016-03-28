Akron teen killed by drunk driver

17-year-old Patricia Powell, a student of Ellet High School in Akron was killed Sunday morning when a drunk driver struck her car from behind.

Powell was on 76EB near exit 24, when she pulled off to the side of the road having engine problems around 2:15 a.m.

She had on her flashers and was calling for a ride when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her car.

Powell was taken to Akron City Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital. He has not yet been charged, pending toxicology reports. But officers at the scene say he admitted to having a few drinks and was glassy eyed at the time of the accident.

Principal Michelle Marques Kearns is preparing to have counselors and crisis intervention team members at Ellet on Monday, April 4, as soon as students return from spring break. Service will be offered April 4.

A GoFundMe account was created for Powell

