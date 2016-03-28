Police investigating Huntington bank robbery

Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the Huntington Bank located at 1865 Coventry in Cleveland Heights.

The robbery happened around 3:00 p.m.

Witnesses described a white male, approximately 5'10 and 160 pounds, possibly in his 20's as the suspect.

The suspect entered the bank, approached the victim teller and produced a demand note. The teller complied with the demand note and provided cash. The suspect fled on foot from the bank running north and was observed turning into a parking lot. It may be possible that a newer, dark in color, Lincoln MKZ with tinted windows was used as the getaway vehicle.

Call Cleveland Heights Police Department if you have any information regarding the robbery, (216) 291-4987. Tips remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible for this robbery.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.