Dyngus Day celebration brings out thousands in Cleveland

The Monday after Easter is considered Dyngus Day. It's the Polish version of Saint Patrick's Day, filled with Polka, food and a whole lot of fun.

Dyngus Day in Cleveland has gone from a small celebration to a full on festival thanks to event organizer DJ Kishka.

“It's the biggest polka party Cleveland has ever seen. It's amazing right? I mean look at this, the weather isn't great but people are still coming out,” said DJ Kishka.

Polka, pierogis, paczki and beer filled the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Polish pride was everywhere.

“The beer, the people, the fun. It's such a blast, it's such a good time,” said Brian Karn.

“Pierogies, I love Polish food,” said Angela Niemiec.

It's an introduction to spring. And you can't miss getting spritzed with water or hit with twigs like pussy willows as part of the fun.

“The boys chase after the girls, it's spring time, everyone wants to be out,” said Jennifer Niemiec.

The traditions run deep.

Ms. Dyngus Day Washington D.C. made it home to celebrate.

“It's good to be here in Cleveland, this is where I was born and raised, and it's even better to be celebrating Dyngus Day,” said Lisa Ruda.

And little Miss Pierogi may be following in her footsteps.

“Until she's old enough to be Miss Dyngus, she'll be little Miss Pierogi,” said Patrick Kinyon, showing off his 15-month-old daughter Kylie, who won little Miss Pierogi two years in a row.

Dyngus Day wouldn't be complete without a visitor from Poland to weigh in on the fun.

“Dyngus Day is a very famous day in Poland and I'm glad we have it in Cleveland,” said Joanna.

Dyngus Day is in its 6th year in Cleveland and organizers say about 30,000 people came out to celebrate across the city.

Celebrations were held at several bars and restaurants in Detroit Shoreway, Ohio City, Tremont and Hingetown neighborhoods.

Organizers hope each year will bring more and more visitors.

Dyngus Day is a holiday that has been celebrated in traditional Polish neighborhoods dating back to the 1870's.

But the modern Dyngus Day celebration started in Buffalo in 1961.

That city is the unofficial Dyngus capital of America.

