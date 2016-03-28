Documents: City's timeline to get police gear "not feasible"

Questions posed by those bidding to provide police protective gear for the Republican National Convention called the city's timeline "not feasible." The president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association said that it is up to the city to provide safety equipment, and if there is a "severe drastic safety issue" officers will have options available to them.

Cleveland was awarded the Republican National Convention in 2014, and will receive a $50 million grant from the federal government to provide security for the event. The city initially put out a request for bids for the police personal protective equipment earlier this month, and recently posted an addendum to the request for bids, that lists questions the city has received about the equipment bid, and city answers.

One of the posted questions starts with a statement, "The bid lists May 1. 2016 as the delivery date for the product listed...this date is not feasible. None of the manufacturers have this type of quantity in stock and the manufacturing lead time for these items is normally 90 days to 120 days."

Steve Loomis, the president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, said there's no way that officers will get the gear in time to train while wearing it, and he "hate[s] to even think" about what will happen if it doesn't arrive in time for the convention.

"We're certainly going to have some options as a union - that would represent a grave safety issue for us, and we would have some serious discussions and we would have some serious decisions to make," said Loomis. "The city's responsibilty to get us the best equipment that we need, to get us the best training that we need to make this the best event for everybody."

The initial question goes on to ask, "How does the city plan to acquire the needed safety equipment should none of the bidders be able to deliver by that date?" The city answers that question by writing, "For security reasons we are unable to discuss the latter question."

"They can't tell you because they don't know," said Loomis. "They can't tell you because they haven't ordered it they can't tell you because they're way behind."

Another part of the request for bid addendum says that whoever wins the bid will have to provide an additional 200 sets of gear because "w/such a large # being ordered, there is a possibility that the suits may have manufacturing flaws."

Loomis said that is a potentially dangerous situation that could have been prevented.



"This wouldn't be the line of thinking if we were talking about this a year and half ago when we first knew about it, we would have a certain cushion of time to take care of those types of anomalies with the equipment," said Loomis.

Cleveland 19 reached out to City Hall Monday about the issue, but received only a statement which said, "The City will not comment on a competitive bid process until a bid has been accepted by the City."

The city will begin receiving bids for the police protective gear on Wednesday.

