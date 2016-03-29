OSP: Convicted escapee captured - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

OSP: Convicted prison escapee didn't get far, captured in Nelsonville

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they captured John Modie at an abandoned Nelsonville gas station Monday night.

The 58-year-old escaped from the Hocking Unit of the Southeastern Correctional Complex in Nelsonville, around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Modie was convicted of murder, robbery and escape and was serving 18 years to life for the beating death of a 26-year-old Cleveland woman. Police found Ucianna Ortiz's body outside the old Hugo Boss Factory off I-90.

Details of Modie's capture have not been revealed. 

Modie is being held at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

