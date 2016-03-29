ME: Stabbing victim dies 10 days after incident

Shaker Heights police are investigating murder of a 36-year-old man. (Source: Raycom Media)

Shaker Heights police are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old man.

Walter Magic was found at 3633 Lynnfield Road on March 17. Police say he had been stabbed.

EMS took Magic to University Hospitals. He died 11 days later.

So far no one has been arrested. If you have any information, give police a call.

