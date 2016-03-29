Officers searching for police impersonator

Police are putting residents in Medina Township on alert, someone is impersonating a police officer.

According to officials, the male caller is stating that he is Sgt. Todd Zieja with the Medina Township Police Department then asks for personal information saying it is in reference to a court action.

An officer by that name does, in fact, does work for Medina Township Police Department but officials say they would never ask for personal information over the phone. The person calling is not an officer of Medina Township Police Department.

If you would get a call from someone claiming to be Sgt. Zieja please notify Medina Township Police at 330-723-5191.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.