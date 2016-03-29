Clevelanders now have access to a new, pristine downtown YMCA

The wait is officially over.

If you're looking for fitness center in the Downtown Cleveland area you may want to check out the brand new YMCA on East 9th.

It's new location opened Tuesday to the public, but there was a soft opening Monday for all it's legacy members from its old Prospect location.

They got to test out all 40,000 square foot of the fitness center.

In addition to state-of-the-art equipment, there is a spinning studio, yoga studio equipped for hot yoga, a three-lane lap pool with hot tub spa, steam room and sauna. Massage therapy and personal training services will also be available.

All the renovations total more than $7 million. Membership prices are competitive beginning at around $50 for adults. They can be purchased online at ClevelandYMCA.org or at the Galleria location.

