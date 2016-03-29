Garden Valley neighborhood house uplifts kids through music

'Voices in the Valley' is a youth heritage choir from the Garden Valley Neighborhood House.

Officially formed in 2013 by Jan Ridgeway and directed by Sister Yvetta , the group features approximately 15 students ranging in ages from four to 14 years of age.

'Voices in the Valley' highlights the cultural expression of the African diaspora. This dynamic group plays a variety of instruments but features African drumming, various dance styles, spoken word, and songs ranging from gospel to Hip Hop.

'Voices in the Valley' has performed nationally from Washington DC to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The focus of the group is to teach and share our cultural experiences in the context of American history. As the children build confidence and self-esteem through public performances, they find their own voices.

Everyone that trains the children are volunteering their time and the group is funded solely through donations.

If you would like to find out more information on the Garden Valley Neighborhood House please call (216) 641-5558.

