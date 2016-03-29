Video Blog: Home Opener brings back memories, stirs emotions

Opening Day for the Cleveland Indians is more like an annual holiday.

It's a sense of pride, having the whole city come together for a day. The Indians home opener can best be described as a playoff game...and the rest of 161 games are just another game.

Whether you're a big baseball fan or not, everyone at Cleveland 19 has a memory and story to retell....

