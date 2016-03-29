Woman found dead in Richfield home identified - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Woman found dead in Richfield home identified

RICHFIELD, OH (WOIO) -

The woman found dead in a home on Harold Drive on Friday has been identified. 

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim is 43-year-old Christina Sue Whittaker. Officials say she was found dead with a gunshot wound. 

Police, fire and Ohio BCI responded to investigate. 

Autopsy results are still pending.

