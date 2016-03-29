Woman found dead in Richfield home identified

Multiple units are investigating after agencies found a woman dead inside a Richfield residence late Friday afternoon.

Authorities are still investigating after a woman was found dead in a Richfield home. (Source: WOIO)

The woman found dead in a home on Harold Drive on Friday has been identified.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim is 43-year-old Christina Sue Whittaker. Officials say she was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Police, fire and Ohio BCI responded to investigate.

Autopsy results are still pending.

