Suspect in Akron Police officer shooting ID'd and charged

Akron police officer shot a man who came at him with a knife. (Source: WOIO)

An Akron Police officer shot and wounded McCullen Webb Monday.

Now, the 33-year-old man has been charged with felonious assault.

It happened around 2:00 p.m., when officers responded to a call for help from a Humane Society Officer in the 2100 block of 18th Street SW.

According to investigators, police shot Webb in the stomach after he allegedly refused to drop his knife and started approaching them.

Webb remains at Akron General Medical Center in serious condition.

He's accused of cutting the Humane Society Officer in the face, head and arm. The officer listed as stable condition at Akron General.

