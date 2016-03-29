What WOIO & WUAB can offer YOUR business: - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

What WOIO & WUAB can offer YOUR business:

  • The power of TV promotion
  • A dominant local site & mobile app to drive impressions
  • The ability to reach your target audience 24/7
  • A way to gather consumer information through targeted e-mail programs and online contests
  • The Internet utilizes the 6-6 hidden daypart.
  • The ability to reach people interactively . . . while they are at work
  • Convergent on-air/online packages
  • Flexibility in delivering your Ad Campaign - exclusive sponsorships, content integration, streaming video and desktop applications
  • Performance-based marketing opportunities
  • Affordable production
  • Experienced producers & directors
