Cleveland man sentenced for tax fraud

A Cleveland man who plead guilty to making false claims was sentenced to three years in prison for claiming nearly $140,000 in tax refunds.

Prosecutors say Gerald D. Dotson, 45, filed a series of false tax returns during 2011, 2012 and 2013 claiming falsified wage income and tax credit information for individuals resulting in at least $139,675 in fraudulent refunds.

"As the tax-filing deadline approaches, this sentence should serve as a reminder that all of us are obligated to pay our fair share and not defraud the government," Acting U.S. Attorney Carole S. Rendon said.

Dotson was also ordered to pay $139,675 in restitution.

Follow Cleveland 19 News: