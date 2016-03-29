Police: Tips needed to help find tip jar thief

Westlake police have issued two warrants for Stepfanie Eshack.

Police say the 29-year-old stole tip jars off the counters at a Westlake Starbucks on March 21 and from the Westlake Jersey Mike's store on March 7.

She plead no contest to a petty theft charge in Garfield Hts. on March 23 and no contest to a charge of receiving stolen property in Rocky River on March 15.

Police are warning West Shore business owners to be wary of her behavior if she comes in their stores. They say she will hang around without making a purchase until the staff are all occupied, then grab the tip jar and run out.

If you know where Eshack is, contact Westlake PD at 440-871-3311.

