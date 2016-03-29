Regulation mandating building facade inspections moves closer to approval

A pile of bricks that fell from the Garfield Building littered busy East Sixth Street last May, a miracle it didn't kill someone.

The damage was to a minivan that was hit, but minutes earlier held a baby tells of the danger.

On Euclid Avenue, the Sterling Building appeared to be breathing on a day of heavy winds a year earlier. Each building was structurally sound, but facades had weakened.

Which prompted Councilman Joseph Cimperman to introduce facade inspection legislation.

He told a Council committee today, "We don't want anybody to die, we've had two close calls."

If passed owners of buildings over 75 feet tall or 5 stories and 50 years of age have a year to comply.

Those between 30 and 50, have two years. After that inspections would have to be done every five years.

A building that had a recent upgrade, say something like new windows still would have to be inspected under the law. However a building like the

Schoefield that recently had a major renovation would not because much of the work done on the Schoefield was facade work and it's already been inspected.

A building like the now closed First Energy generating plant on the Shoreway wouldn't need an inspection because it's not on a public street where someone could get hurt, or damage someone else’s property.

You might expect building owners to bristle, but so far, not so. Michael Deemer of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance testified, "We talk about cleanliness

and safety downtown and safety is as paramount and is really a foundation for everything we see happening around us in downtown Cleveland."

With bricks just a few weeks ago falling from a building at the busy corner of East Fourth and Prospect it is an important consideration.

