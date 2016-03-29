Police arrest Dollar General robbery suspect, link him to anothe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police arrest Dollar General robbery suspect, link him to 2nd crime

William J. Miller. (Source: Portage County Sheriff) William J. Miller. (Source: Portage County Sheriff)
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Portage County Sheriff''s have arrested a man they say robbed a Dollar General in Freedom Township.

William J. Miller, 38, walked into the SR 303 store on March 28 with a gun, according to police. He left with undetermined amount of money. 

Miller was eventually arrested without incident.

Miller, who is currently being held in the Portage County Jail, is also a person of interest in an aggravated robbery that had occurred on Friday, March 25, 2016 at the Detour Drive Thru located at 6869 SR 303 in Freedom Township. 

In that robbery police say a man walked into the store, confronted the clerk, pulled out a gun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. 

