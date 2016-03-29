Authorities find marijuana bunker in Sagamore Hills

Authorities discovered these items in an underground bunker on Monday in Sagamore Hills. (Source: Sagamore Hills Police)

Authorities uncovered an underground bunker being used not as a place of safety, but to grow marijuana.

Sagamore Hills Police and the Summit County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Carter Road in Sagamore Hills on Monday and discovered a facility filled with 19 adult marijuana plants, along with equipment and chemicals used to grow them, according to a press release.

Two suspects were taken into custody and charged with numerous offenses, including felony distribution. Authorities also confiscated two vehicles, a backhoe, money and other items.

The discovery and arrests were the result of a month-long investigation into the growth and distribution of marijuana.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.