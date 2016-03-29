Health alert: Blood test can diagnose concussion

A new study brings on a whole different game when it comes to concussion diagnosis. Several months ago researchers found a blood test can be used to make the diagnosis.

Now, they're finding out that same test can even pick up on a concussion several days after the injury.

The experts say it's not uncommon. The signs of a concussion can even be delayed for days. A C-T scan was always the "go to" to make the final determination.

But, since that can bring on its own side effects, researchers at Orlando Health developed a simple blood test that can detect a concussion, and now they've just figured out the results are reliable up to a week after injury.

Scientists studied nearly 600 patients over 3 years, focusing on biomarkers in the blood known as g-fap. Lead researcher, Linda Papa, M.D., says "the markers that we are looking at are really specific to the brain and are not released through any other parts of the body which is what make them so unique."

"The fact they're present in blood so long could extend the window for diagnosis," Papa added.

Left untreated, concussions can lead to long-term problems like dizziness, headaches and depression. Papa also says many patients, especially children, don't always articulate symptoms at the time of injury. Now, doctors may be able to detect even subtle concussions, even if it's days later.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates more than 3 million concussions occur each year in the U.S.

