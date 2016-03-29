Toledo rape suspect arrested in Twinsburg

A Toledo rape suspect was arrested in Twinsburg on Tuesday morning.

Tanbir Singh, 20, was wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff's Department for rape.

Singh is suspected of a rape that occurred on September 12, 2015. Singh was only recently named as the suspect.

Officials determined that Singh was possibly living in the Twinsburg area, members of the Task Force in Cleveland and Painesville began investigating leads.

Singh was located on the 2000 block of Meadowood Blouvard in Twinsburg.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott added, "Perpetrators of crimes like this cannot run and hide from their charges. We will work with our state and local partners to bring the fugitive to justice, and safety to all communities that fall under our jurisdiction."

