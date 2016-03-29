Indians new scoreboard designed to hit a home run with fans

The Indians' new scoreboard in left field is 59 feet high by 221 feet wide. (Source: WOIO)

After the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers unveiled their new, state-of-the-art visual displays and humongotrons, it was the Cleveland Indians' turn to knock one out of the park Monday just days before opening day.

As crews worked on cleaning seats, putting up new safety netting and grooming the field, Indians reps fired up their new scoreboard that features 13,000 square feet of display space and 10.6 million LEDs.

The camera doesn't do the big board justice. The scoreboard is 59 feet high by 221 feet wide.

In person you see a screen that's over double the square footage of the Cavs' humongotron. Neil Weiss, Indians senior vice president, says fans should notice a difference.

"They are going to see a greater resolution. It's simply going to be clearer than in the past. It's going to look better from acute angles," Weiss said, "and, coupled with the sound system, it will deliver a live experience unlike anything that we've had here before."

The old scoreboard that was just over 10 years old was just getting to be too much to fix, according to Weiss.

Fans should now get to see more stats, larger videos and replays. There will be more room for sponsors and room for things like fantasy stats and social media.

"I had seen what boards like this could do at other parks and other leagues, in football and baseball, and knew the capabilities that it could deliver for us, and I was very happy that it met and in some cases exceeded our expectations," Weiss added.

The total cost of the scoreboard, the sound system, new production studio and additional ribbon boards was 16 million dollars. The cost of the new system was covered by the sin tax.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.