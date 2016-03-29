Aqua Ohio employee killed in Mentor trench collapse

A 28-year-old man was killed when a trench collapsed Tuesday on Heisley Road in Mentor.

The accident occurred as a water line was being relocated by Aqua Ohio.

"Aqua Ohio announces with deep sorrow that one of our employees was killed this afternoon while working to repair a water main in Mentor, Ohio today," the company said in a statement Tuesday evening. "The accident occurred while the employee was working in an excavated trench. The company will conduct an investigation, and work with OSHA on their investigation as well.

"Out of respect for the family to ensure they have time to make personal notifications, Aqua will not yet be releasing the employee's name. We are tremendously saddened at the death of our valued team member," Aqua Ohio President Ed Kolodziej said. "We extend our most heartfelt sympathies to the employee's loved ones."

OSHA cited Aqua Ohio with two violations with penalties during a 2013 inspection -- one for failing to provide a ladder or other means for a worker to get out of a trench in case of emergency, an OSHA requirement. The other violation was for "spoils too close to edge of trench," which meant the trench could collapse, according to OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen.

Allen explained that spoils is the dirt removed when digging a hole. If the spoils aren't moved far enough from the hole, the weight of it could cause a collapse of the walls, or fall back into the hole, causing injury and/or death.

Aqua Ohio was fined $5,040 for the 2013 violations.

The company was also fined $1,000 for a violation in 2004 in which a flagger was not following OSHA directions.

No injuries occurred in either incident.

Allen says incidents such as the one that occurred Tuesday are avoidable and preventable, if the company was following all standards and regulations.

Although Heisley Road northbound has been reopened, southbound traffic will be closed at Jackson Street until completion of the investigation. Water service for residents between Jackson Street and Whaler's Cove will also be out until crews are able to complete work following the OSHA investigation.

Aqua Ohio serves approximately 500,000 residents in 19 counties across the state of Ohio. Aqua Ohio provides services in the following counties: Franklin, Lawrence, Preble, Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga, Summit, Williams, Marion, Richland, Morrow, Portage, Pike, Seneca, Stark, Carroll, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana.

