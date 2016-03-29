Akron teen killed in crash remembered as kind, loving

Akron teen Patricia Powell was killed as she waited for a ride after the engine of her car overheated.

Brokenhearted and in mourning, Patricia Powell's aunt Kerrie Flight speaks for the family of the 17 year-old who never got to celebrate Easter this year.

"Tricia was just one of the most loving, kindhearted, light up the room, talkative kids that you would ever meet in life," Flight said. "My sister, she lost her baby. She had Tricia young. I had my daughter young and they grew up like sisters and we kind of grew up with them."

Patricia Powell was sitting in her car on the side of road on I-76 Eastbound near exit 24 in Akron. She had the flashers on because her car broke down. A suspected drunk driver plowed into the back of her. She was killed.

Now, police have to wait weeks for a toxicology report before they can charge him with the accident.

"It's really hard -- you have moments feeling like it's not real and then it kind of hit you like a freight train," Flight said.

Police say the 63-year-old driver admitted to having had a couple of drinks before he got behind the wheel. His decision to drive proved fatal.

The bright-eyed teenager attended Ellet High School and had her whole future in front of her. Her dreams will never come true now.

"She had a high GPA," Flight said. "She was going to be doing post-secondary next year. She wanted to go to Kent State for business and open a coffee shop."

The man didn't listen to what the Ohio State Highway Patrol preaches: buzzed driving is drunk driving.

"I really beg people to not drink and drive," Flight said.

Akron Public Schools has set up a GoFundMe account for Patricia's family.

