Can Cavaliers just 'turn it on'?

The Cavaliers came into this week with 52 wins, 21 losses, and in control of the top seed in the East. As they prepared to take the court against the Houston Rockets at the "Q" on Tuesday, they were up three games on the Toronto Raptors with nine to play. It would take a three-week collapse for the Cavs not to have the home court advantage into the NBA Finals.

But then again, home court isn't what's most important. They didn't have it a year ago, and swept through the top-seeded Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals.

Firing on all cylinders is what’s most important. And the Cavaliers insist they're just a few weeks away from taking it to that level.

"When it comes to a 'win or go home' scenario, that only makes us come closer together, and I think this team has all the ability in the world and I think we have everything here to make something special happen," Kevin Love told reporters following the Cavs’ Tuesday morning shootaround.

Love experienced it firsthand last year, but only for three playoff games before Kelly Olynyk of the Celtics ended Love's season with a shoulder injury in the first round. But even that quick taste left a lasting impression on Love, who added that the Cavs, while not the juggernaut they were a year ago at this time, have hit that stride at times this season.

"Everybody was locked in, playing for each other," Love said. "I think a lot of times throughout this season, when you see us moving the ball and playing downhill, especially with Ky (Kyrie Irving) and LeBron, you know, we're locked in at both ends, naturally we play better. We have so much energy. That ball has energy."

