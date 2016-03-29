Maple Heights students concerned about potential RTA bus route cuts

Cleveland 19 is asking: How much riders would be affected by changes at the RTA. We've been telling you about a $7 million shortfall.

Public meetings continue talking about proposed rate hikes.

The current $2.25 fare could rise to $2.50.

For Paratransit some fares may rise from $2.25 a ride to $3.50 a ride but there are also proposed route cuts.

Chakara Bell's daughter Bryce takes Bus Route #761 to Maple Heights High School along with several other students. It's a route RTA is studying closely right now. She says she's afraid of what will happen to the neighborhood kids if they do decide to cancel that route.

"For people that don't have transportation, it's really sad because how are they going to get to school? They're going to stop going to school, attendance is going to drop," said Bryce Taylor.

Bryce has been riding RTA bus route #761 since the beginning of the school year. The bus transports students to Maple Heights High School and then drops them back off in their neighborhood.

Bryce's mother would love everything to stay just the way it is, but she would rather pay more than lose the route.

"I'm sure that if you proposed an increase of $0.25 or $0.50, we would pay that just so that we know that they are getting to school safely and they don't have to walk a country mile," said Chakara Bell.

RTA says that's why it wants to hear from the public. It's looking at any and every option but something is going to have to change.

Maple Heights High school is almost 3 miles away from the bus stop so Bell says walking is not an option. She's also concerned about the sexual predators in the neighborhood.

"They are all over the place, I get alerts constantly, so that's another issue," she said.

She's voiced her concerns at the RTA public hearings but says others need to get involved.

"My husband and I, we both work so that's gonna be the issue is getting her home, so do I trust that she'll be safe walking from school? No, I don't," she said.

RTA is holding a series of hearings to collect input from the public. The meetings are scheduled through April 6.

Click here for the list of public hearings.

