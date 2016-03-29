FBI warns of scams hitting online dating users

Special Agent Vicki Anderson has tips to keep you safe. (Source: WOIO)

When you're looking for love online, the last thing you might be thinking about is getting scammed out of your money.

But the FBI warns some victims are becoming "money mules."

All it takes is a click of the mouse or a tap on your cell phone and you can find a date or even a relationship online.

But do you really know who you're talking to?

The FBI wants you to know about "Operation Romeo & Juliet."

“Relationship starts, emotions are going strong at this point and maybe they haven't met in person. And this person at the other end of the romance is asking for money,” said Special Agent Vicki Anderson with the FBI Cleveland Division.

Anderson says it’s a complicated scam.

The scammer starts up a relationship online, getting you to trust him or her and then asks you to transfer them money to get them out of a bad situation. They may even ask for your bank account information.

“We've seen people taken for their life savings, 82-year-old women taken, it's really sad to think they they're online, trying to meet someone and they end up losing all kinds of money,” Anderson said.

In most cases, the victims never meet the person.

They have no idea they've become a "money mule"-- allowing their bank accounts to be used to transfer stolen funds.

Anderson says you should never send money or provide your bank account information to someone you don't know.

It's a very personal scam and knowing when something is wrong can all really come down to instinct.

“If the hair stands up on the back of your neck, pay heed to that. Really check out who that person is. Make arrangements to meet that person in a safe place,” Anderson said.

The FBI also warns a work email scam is going around the country.

It targets businesses that regularly use wire transfers.

In some cases, officials say the suspect hacks into a company's website and takes over the COO or CFO's account, then contacts the finance department and tells them to wire money for a bill.

In other cases, they use emails that look very similar to the real ones. They may be off by one number or letter.

“We’re advising businesses now, if you get a wire transfer request just verify it. Pick up the phone, call that department to make sure this is legitimate,” Anderson said.

From October 2013 to February 2016, law enforcement received complaints from more than 17,000 victims, amounting in more than $2.3 billion in losses.

The FBI says it's hard to get the money back to victims and to catch the suspects.

